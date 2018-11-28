Nike Inc (NKE) Position Lessened by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,606 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 19,719 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $3,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nike in the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nike by 1,044.3% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nike in the third quarter worth approximately $115,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Nike in the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nike in the third quarter worth approximately $119,000. 64.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nike alerts:

In other news, Director Johnathan A. Rodgers sold 16,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.05, for a total value of $1,360,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,293,203.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 17,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,445,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,902,645. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $4,219,350. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC set a $92.00 target price on shares of Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research report on Monday, September 3rd. Macquarie set a $87.00 price target on shares of Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Nike in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nike presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.74.

NYSE NKE traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 853,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,316,716. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. Nike Inc has a 1-year low of $58.54 and a 1-year high of $86.04.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 25th. The footwear maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Nike had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 40.69%. The firm had revenue of $9.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Nike’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.06%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Nike Inc (NKE) Position Lessened by Virtu Financial LLC” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/28/nike-inc-nke-position-lessened-by-virtu-financial-llc.html.

Nike Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Article: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.