Newfield Exploration (NFX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $16.73

Shares of Newfield Exploration Co. (NYSE:NFX) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $16.73 and last traded at $17.17, with a volume of 260706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.05.

Several brokerages have commented on NFX. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Newfield Exploration from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newfield Exploration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Citigroup lowered shares of Newfield Exploration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Newfield Exploration in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Edward Jones lowered shares of Newfield Exploration to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.47.

The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Newfield Exploration (NYSE:NFX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The energy company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.15. Newfield Exploration had a net margin of 21.14% and a return on equity of 43.65%. The business had revenue of $711.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Newfield Exploration Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Newfield Exploration news, insider Lee K. Boothby sold 16,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total transaction of $472,709.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 194,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,686,785. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Newfield Exploration by 14.9% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,152,129 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,852,000 after acquiring an additional 149,303 shares in the last quarter. BP PLC bought a new stake in shares of Newfield Exploration during the second quarter valued at approximately $787,000. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in Newfield Exploration by 41.7% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 24,472 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Newfield Exploration by 26.4% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 96,065 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 20,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Newfield Exploration by 19.7% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 235,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,115,000 after purchasing an additional 38,700 shares during the last quarter.

Newfield Exploration (NYSE:NFX)

Newfield Exploration Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company has operations principally in the Anadarko and Arkoma basins of Oklahoma, the Williston Basin of North Dakota, and the Uinta Basin of Utah.

