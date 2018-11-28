Neutral News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Royal Bank of Canada (RY) Share Price

News headlines about Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) have trended neutral this week, according to InfoTrie. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Royal Bank of Canada earned a news impact score of 0.17 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 4 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.
RY opened at C$95.49 on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$93.13 and a one year high of C$108.52.
In related news, insider Helena Gottschling sold 1,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$104.05, for a total value of C$112,269.95. Also, insider Alex Douglas Mcgregor sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$103.27, for a total value of C$1,032,700.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 900 shares of company stock worth $69,849 and sold 44,081 shares worth $4,421,560.
About Royal Bank of Canada
Royal Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers personal and business banking services, as well as auto financing and retail investment products. This segment also provides a suite of financial products and services to individual, business clients, and public institutions through its branch, automated teller machines, online, mobile, and telephone banking networks, as well as through sales professionals.
