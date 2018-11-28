Neutral News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Royal Bank of Canada (RY) Share Price

News headlines about Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) have trended neutral this week, according to InfoTrie. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Royal Bank of Canada earned a news impact score of 0.17 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 4 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Royal Bank of Canada’s analysis:

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

RY opened at C$95.49 on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$93.13 and a one year high of C$108.52.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RY shares. CIBC boosted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Eight Capital boosted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$119.00 to C$122.00 in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$111.00 to C$102.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$104.00 to C$99.00 in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$106.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$110.70.

In related news, insider Helena Gottschling sold 1,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$104.05, for a total value of C$112,269.95. Also, insider Alex Douglas Mcgregor sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$103.27, for a total value of C$1,032,700.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 900 shares of company stock worth $69,849 and sold 44,081 shares worth $4,421,560.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/28/neutral-news-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-affect-royal-bank-of-canada-ry-share-price.html.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers personal and business banking services, as well as auto financing and retail investment products. This segment also provides a suite of financial products and services to individual, business clients, and public institutions through its branch, automated teller machines, online, mobile, and telephone banking networks, as well as through sales professionals.

See Also: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.