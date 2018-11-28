Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc (NBH) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0624 per share on Monday, December 17th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th.

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.0% annually over the last three years.

NYSEAMERICAN:NBH opened at $12.83 on Wednesday. Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund has a 1 year low of $12.62 and a 1 year high of $15.11.

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and have remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

