NetGear, Inc. (NTGR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) to post $0.34 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for NetGear’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the lowest is $0.32. NetGear reported earnings of $0.71 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 52.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that NetGear will report full-year earnings of $2.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.31. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.47 to $2.66. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover NetGear.

Get NetGear alerts:

NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.25. NetGear had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a positive return on equity of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $400.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.94 million.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NTGR. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NetGear in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of NetGear from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of NetGear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Cowen started coverage on shares of NetGear in a report on Monday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James set a $80.00 price objective on shares of NetGear and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.40.

In other NetGear news, SVP David John Henry sold 3,305 shares of NetGear stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.67, for a total value of $187,294.35. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,943,781. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 3,000 shares of NetGear stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total transaction of $164,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,229.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,149 shares of company stock worth $3,434,866 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTGR. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of NetGear in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of NetGear in the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of NetGear in the second quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NetGear in the second quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of NetGear in the second quarter valued at approximately $307,000. 99.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NetGear stock opened at $53.35 on Friday. NetGear has a fifty-two week low of $49.60 and a fifty-two week high of $78.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 2.11.

About NetGear

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. The company operates in three segments: Arlo, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. It offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as remote video security systems, broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, and WiFi network adapters.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NetGear (NTGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NetGear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetGear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.