Netflix (NFLX) Stock Price Up 6%

Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) rose 6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $284.00 and last traded at $282.65. Approximately 14,795,900 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 11,380,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $266.63.

NFLX has been the subject of several research reports. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Netflix from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Netflix to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Atlantic Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $413.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Netflix to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $370.00 target price on Netflix and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $376.99.

Get Netflix alerts:

The company has a market cap of $114.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 226.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The Internet television network reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.21. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 8.48%. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO David B. Wells sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.76, for a total transaction of $366,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.78, for a total value of $241,346.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,548,958.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 334,150 shares of company stock worth $108,858,971. Corporate insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Netflix by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,143,430 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $11,277,562,000 after acquiring an additional 249,147 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Netflix by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,436,409 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $10,739,434,000 after acquiring an additional 619,795 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,511,408 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $10,377,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534,290 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Netflix by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,188,305 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,811,751,000 after acquiring an additional 443,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,806,550 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,294,795,000 after purchasing an additional 328,527 shares during the period. 74.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Netflix (NFLX) Stock Price Up 6%” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/28/netflix-nflx-stock-price-up-6.html.

Netflix Company Profile (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Netflix, Inc, an Internet television network, engages in the Internet delivery of television (TV) shows and movies on various Internet-connected screens. It operates in three segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming, and Domestic DVD. The company offers TV shows and movies, including original series, documentaries, and feature films.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.