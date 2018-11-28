Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) Position Raised by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. boosted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 66.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,512 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,950 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $14,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HPM Partners LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 30.2% in the second quarter. HPM Partners LLC now owns 3,896 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Netflix by 1.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,364,657 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $925,600,000 after acquiring an additional 37,425 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 33.1% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 744 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 3.0% in the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 169,338 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $66,284,000 after acquiring an additional 4,917 shares during the period. Finally, Viridian Ria LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 12.6% in the third quarter. Viridian Ria LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 78,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.87, for a total transaction of $20,840,412.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,092 shares in the company, valued at $20,840,412.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David B. Wells sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.76, for a total value of $366,760.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 334,150 shares of company stock worth $108,858,971 in the last quarter. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Macquarie set a $315.00 target price on Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Nomura reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. ValuEngine cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 27th. BidaskClub cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $465.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.99.

NFLX opened at $266.63 on Wednesday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $178.38 and a 52-week high of $423.21. The stock has a market cap of $112.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 213.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The Internet television network reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.21. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 8.48%. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc, an Internet television network, engages in the Internet delivery of television (TV) shows and movies on various Internet-connected screens. It operates in three segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming, and Domestic DVD. The company offers TV shows and movies, including original series, documentaries, and feature films.

