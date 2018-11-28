Neos Therapeutics (NEOS) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NEOS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/14/2018 – Neos Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Neos Therapeutics, Inc. is engaged in developing, manufacturing and commercializing products for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder using drug delivery technologies. Its product candidates include NT-0102 methylphenidate XR orally disintegrating tablet for the treatment of ADHD; NT-0202 amphetamine XR orally disintegrating tablet for the treatment of ADHD; NT-0201 amphetamine XR liquid suspension for the treatment of ADHD and Generic Tussionex, which are in different clinical development stage. Neos Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Grand Prairie, Texas. “

11/14/2018 – Neos Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $11.00 to $6.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/12/2018 – Neos Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $22.00 to $10.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

11/9/2018 – Neos Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock. They wrote, “. Post a solid quarter of execution in 3Q18, we reiterate our OW rating and 12-month PT of $20 for NEOS shares. The peak sales potential of NEOS’s ADHD platform and pipeline are underappreciated, in our view. We think continued success with the sales of its key drugs (Adzenys XR-ODT, Cotempla XR- ODT and Adzenys ER) as well as pipeline advancements (NT-0400 and NT-0501) will drive upwards earnings revisions to levels not reflected in the consensus and move NEOS’s stock higher.””

NEOS opened at $1.72 on Wednesday. Neos Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $1.65 and a 1-year high of $11.69. The company has a market capitalization of $54.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.44.

Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.03). Neos Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 586.25% and a negative net margin of 133.46%. The company had revenue of $12.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Neos Therapeutics Inc will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Alan L. Heller bought 43,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.30 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NEOS. Sphera Funds Management LTD. raised its stake in Neos Therapeutics by 136.2% during the third quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 831,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after purchasing an additional 479,555 shares in the last quarter. Nexthera Capital LP purchased a new stake in Neos Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $2,369,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Neos Therapeutics by 13.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,091,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,070,000 after purchasing an additional 255,037 shares in the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Neos Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $1,105,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Neos Therapeutics by 8.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,493,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,092,000 after purchasing an additional 193,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.08% of the company’s stock.

Neos Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) using its drug delivery technology platform. Its product candidates are extended-release (XR) medications in orally disintegrating tablets or liquid suspension dosage forms.

