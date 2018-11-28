National Retail Properties, Inc. (NNN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.80.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NNN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of National Retail Properties in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH set a $48.00 target price on shares of National Retail Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th.

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NNN traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.47. 108,696 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 863,380. National Retail Properties has a 52-week low of $36.25 and a 52-week high of $49.98. The company has a quick ratio of 18.01, a current ratio of 18.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.03.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.20). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 53.44% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $155.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 31st were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 30th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.74%.

In other news, CEO Julian E. Whitehurst sold 26,130 shares of National Retail Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.06, for a total transaction of $1,203,547.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 329,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,172,302.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Paul Tessitore sold 10,000 shares of National Retail Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total transaction of $459,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,998,469.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,380 shares of company stock worth $2,214,485 in the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NNN. Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 119.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $112,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $124,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 7,526.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of June 30, 2018, the company owned 2,846 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 29.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.5 years.

Featured Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.