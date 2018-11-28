National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NOV) Position Cut by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its position in National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,941 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 4,250 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in National-Oilwell Varco were worth $1,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in National-Oilwell Varco during the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in National-Oilwell Varco during the third quarter worth approximately $163,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in National-Oilwell Varco during the third quarter worth approximately $174,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in National-Oilwell Varco during the second quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in National-Oilwell Varco by 225.5% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,551 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research restated a “strong sell” rating on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of National-Oilwell Varco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets set a $38.00 target price on shares of National-Oilwell Varco and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of National-Oilwell Varco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a $40.00 target price on shares of National-Oilwell Varco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. National-Oilwell Varco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.27.

Shares of NYSE:NOV opened at $32.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.30 and a 1 year high of $49.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. National-Oilwell Varco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -47.62%.

National-Oilwell Varco declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 6th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas exploration company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

National-Oilwell Varco Profile

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems and components used in oil and gas drilling and production; and provides oilfield services to the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

