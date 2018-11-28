National Grid (NGG) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

National Grid (NYSE:NGG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “NATIONAL GRID -ADR is an international energy delivery business, whose principal activities are in the regulated electricity and gas industries. They own and operate the high-voltage electricity transmission network in England and Wales, and Britain’s natural gas transportation system. In the US they are one of the top ten electricity companies, with the largest electricity transmission and distribution network in the New England/New York region. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

National Grid stock opened at $53.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.79. National Grid has a one year low of $50.52 and a one year high of $60.69.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Grid by 23.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,887,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $201,594,000 after purchasing an additional 739,853 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of National Grid by 9.0% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,935,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $152,228,000 after purchasing an additional 241,800 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of National Grid by 6.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,849,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $159,135,000 after purchasing an additional 172,362 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of National Grid by 6.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,915,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $106,991,000 after purchasing an additional 108,547 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of National Grid by 6.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 627,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,021,000 after purchasing an additional 39,760 shares during the period. 5.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National Grid

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, and U.S. Regulated. The UK Electricity Transmission segment engages in electricity transmission in England and Wales. The UK Gas Transmission segment owns and operates the gas national transmission system in Great Britain, with day-to-day responsibility for balancing demand.

