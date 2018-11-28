National Commerce (NCOM) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

National Commerce (NASDAQ:NCOM) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on NCOM. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of National Commerce in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Raymond James cut shares of National Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of National Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of National Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.75.

Get National Commerce alerts:

NCOM stock opened at $40.57 on Wednesday. National Commerce has a 12-month low of $35.02 and a 12-month high of $48.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $787.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

National Commerce (NASDAQ:NCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.09). National Commerce had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $44.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.05 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that National Commerce will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NCOM. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of National Commerce by 688.9% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of National Commerce by 43.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in shares of National Commerce by 32.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National Commerce during the first quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Commerce during the second quarter valued at about $249,000. Institutional investors own 48.08% of the company’s stock.

National Commerce Company Profile

National Commerce Corporation operates as the bank holding company for National Bank of Commerce that provides various financial services to businesses, business owners, and professionals. The company offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings and time deposits, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for National Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.