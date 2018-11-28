Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 311,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,346 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.19% of Nasdaq worth $26,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Nasdaq during the third quarter worth about $101,000. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nasdaq during the third quarter worth about $116,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nasdaq during the second quarter worth about $122,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nasdaq during the second quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 5,285.7% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. 75.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Ann M. Dennison sold 1,553 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total value of $129,939.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NDAQ shares. BidaskClub lowered Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Nasdaq in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on Nasdaq from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.62.

NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $89.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Nasdaq Inc has a 1-year low of $72.98 and a 1-year high of $96.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.53.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.01. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 17.95%. The business had revenue of $600.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Nasdaq Inc will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.35%.

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

