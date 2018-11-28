Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ) Holdings Trimmed by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 6.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 743 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. AXA increased its position in Nasdaq by 0.4% during the third quarter. AXA now owns 540,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,373,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the third quarter valued at approximately $533,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 11.7% in the third quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 14,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 11.9% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 8,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 317.7% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. 75.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Nasdaq from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Nasdaq in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nasdaq has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.62.

In related news, insider Ann M. Dennison sold 1,553 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total transaction of $129,939.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $89.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.53. Nasdaq Inc has a 1 year low of $72.98 and a 1 year high of $96.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $600.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.67 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 17.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Nasdaq Inc will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.35%.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

