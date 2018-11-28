NamoCoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $0.00 (NAMO)

NamoCoin (CURRENCY:NAMO) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 28th. NamoCoin has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of NamoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NamoCoin has traded flat against the US dollar. One NamoCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electra (ECA) traded up 36.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00009881 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003101 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin Coin Profile

NamoCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 10th, 2017. NamoCoin’s total supply is 560,211,620 coins. NamoCoin’s official Twitter account is @NamoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NamoCoin is namocoin.name

Buying and Selling NamoCoin

NamoCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NamoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NamoCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NamoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

