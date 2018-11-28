Mylan NV (MYL) Shares Sold by First Pacific Advisors LP

First Pacific Advisors LP lessened its position in Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,336,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,440 shares during the quarter. Mylan makes up about 2.5% of First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. First Pacific Advisors LP owned 1.81% of Mylan worth $341,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MYL. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mylan during the 2nd quarter valued at $306,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Mylan during the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mylan during the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Mylan during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,150,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Mylan during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Mylan alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MYL. Leerink Swann cut their price target on shares of Mylan from $53.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Raymond James lowered shares of Mylan from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Mylan in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Mylan in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $41.00 target price on shares of Mylan and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mylan has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.56.

NASDAQ MYL opened at $33.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.53. Mylan NV has a 52-week low of $30.33 and a 52-week high of $47.82.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Mylan had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Mylan NV will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/28/mylan-nv-myl-shares-sold-by-first-pacific-advisors-lp.html.

About Mylan

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, brand name, and over-the-counter (OTC) products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of World. It offers pharmaceutical products in tablet, capsule, injectable, transdermal patch, gel, nebulized, and cream or ointment forms.

Featured Article: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Mylan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mylan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.