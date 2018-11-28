Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. Sells 35,093 Shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (THO)

Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,700 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 35,093 shares during the quarter. Thor Industries accounts for approximately 0.3% of Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Thor Industries by 44.8% in the third quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 20,027 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after buying an additional 6,197 shares in the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd increased its position in shares of Thor Industries by 22.0% in the third quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 17,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Thor Industries by 98.0% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 101,325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,481,000 after buying an additional 50,150 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Thor Industries by 45.2% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,122 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after buying an additional 7,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in shares of Thor Industries by 92.7% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 5,543 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 2,667 shares in the last quarter. 90.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on THO. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Thor Industries in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Thor Industries from $130.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Thor Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Canaccord Genuity restated an “average” rating on shares of Thor Industries in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thor Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.57.

In related news, Director James L. Ziemer acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $81.74 per share, for a total transaction of $408,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,144,360. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries stock opened at $65.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.42. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.48 and a 52 week high of $161.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 20th. The construction company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 24.97% and a net margin of 5.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 25th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 24th. This is a boost from Thor Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.25%.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

