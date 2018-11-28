Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. Has $16.55 Million Holdings in Alliance Data Systems Co. (ADS)

Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. reduced its position in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 441 shares during the quarter. Alliance Data Systems makes up approximately 7.1% of Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $16,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 45.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,595,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $605,293,000 after buying an additional 809,427 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 42.3% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,245,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $290,334,000 after buying an additional 370,000 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 83.4% during the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 729,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $170,054,000 after buying an additional 331,500 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 4,390.2% during the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 247,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,831,000 after buying an additional 242,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ValueAct Holdings L.P. grew its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 3.5% during the second quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 6,082,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,418,473,000 after buying an additional 205,246 shares in the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Alliance Data Systems news, insider Valueact Capital Master Fund, sold 675,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $135,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

ADS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $295.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Monday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Stephens set a $247.00 target price on Alliance Data Systems and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alliance Data Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.25.

Shares of ADS stock opened at $193.81 on Wednesday. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 1-year low of $189.23 and a 1-year high of $278.33. The firm has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.32.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.19 by $0.07. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.35 earnings per share. Alliance Data Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 21.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 13th. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.47%.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

