Mueller Water Products, Inc. (MWA) Holdings Reduced by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its position in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 71,126 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Mueller Water Products in the 3rd quarter valued at about $147,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $171,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Mueller Water Products news, CAO Michael S. Nancarrow sold 5,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total transaction of $64,665.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,725.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

MWA opened at $10.53 on Wednesday. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.59 and a fifty-two week high of $12.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 5.13. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.10.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $254.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 8th. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is 37.74%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Mueller Water Products in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mueller Water Products in a report on Monday, November 5th. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $12.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Nomura decreased their price target on shares of Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Infrastructure and Technologies segments. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including iron gate, butterfly, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks under the Mueller and Jones brand names; small valves, meter bars, and line stopper fittings for use in gas systems; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

