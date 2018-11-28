Morgan Stanley Reiterates “€40.50” Price Target for Societe Generale (GLE)

Morgan Stanley set a €40.50 ($47.09) target price on Societe Generale (EPA:GLE) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

GLE has been the topic of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on shares of Societe Generale and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank set a €43.00 ($50.00) target price on shares of Societe Generale and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on shares of Societe Generale and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. HSBC set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on shares of Societe Generale and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a €44.00 ($51.16) target price on shares of Societe Generale and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Societe Generale presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €43.40 ($50.47).

Societe Generale has a 1-year low of €41.88 ($48.70) and a 1-year high of €52.26 ($60.77).

Société Générale Société anonyme provides financial services in Europe and internationally. It operates through three segments: French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking and Investor Solutions. The company offers retail banking services to individual customers, professionals, and corporate and non-profit clients under the Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord, and Boursorama brands; and international retail banking and consumer credit services to individual and corporate customers in Europe, Russia, the Mediterranean Basin, and Sub-Saharan Africa.

