Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Weibo (WB) a $72.00 Price Target

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) has been assigned a $72.00 price target by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.53% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also issued reports on WB. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Weibo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. OTR Global initiated coverage on shares of Weibo in a report on Monday, August 6th. They set a “positive” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Weibo in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Weibo to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Weibo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.71.
Weibo stock traded up $3.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $62.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,795,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,021,126. Weibo has a fifty-two week low of $53.11 and a fifty-two week high of $142.12. The firm has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a PE ratio of 40.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 3.97.
Weibo Company Profile
Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover Chinese-language content. It operates through two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services, and Value-Added Services. The company offers self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform; and discovery products to help users discover content on its platform.
