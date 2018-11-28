Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Weibo (WB) a $72.00 Price Target

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) has been assigned a $72.00 price target by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.53% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on WB. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Weibo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. OTR Global initiated coverage on shares of Weibo in a report on Monday, August 6th. They set a “positive” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Weibo in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Weibo to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Weibo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.71.

Weibo stock traded up $3.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $62.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,795,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,021,126. Weibo has a fifty-two week low of $53.11 and a fifty-two week high of $142.12. The firm has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a PE ratio of 40.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 3.97.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Weibo by 28.2% in the third quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 2,590,940 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $189,475,000 after acquiring an additional 569,900 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Weibo by 6.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,443,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $178,694,000 after acquiring an additional 145,423 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Weibo by 37.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,755,252 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $128,361,000 after acquiring an additional 477,814 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Weibo by 2.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,589,018 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $116,205,000 after acquiring an additional 43,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Weibo by 1,700.5% in the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,402,555 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $102,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,655 shares during the last quarter. 23.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover Chinese-language content. It operates through two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services, and Value-Added Services. The company offers self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform; and discovery products to help users discover content on its platform.

