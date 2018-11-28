Monument Capital Management Takes $2.11 Million Position in American Financial Group Inc (AFG)

Monument Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 19,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,113,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CX Institutional raised its holdings in American Financial Group by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 22,864 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan increased its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 25,590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 38,419 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,308,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American Financial Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Financial Group by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,679,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AFG opened at $102.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. American Financial Group Inc has a 52-week low of $98.22 and a 52-week high of $121.69. The company has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.84.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.31. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. American Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that American Financial Group Inc will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 15th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.43%.

In related news, CEO Carl H. Lindner III sold 181,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.49, for a total value of $20,541,690.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of American Financial Group in a research report on Monday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.67.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, Run-Off Long-Term Care and Life, and Other segments. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets and customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

