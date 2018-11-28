Monument Capital Management Has $2.68 Million Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (CAT)

Monument Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar makes up 1.5% of Monument Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 16.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 10.7% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 1.1% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 34,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,726,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in Caterpillar by 6.2% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, First Interstate Bank grew its stake in Caterpillar by 21.4% in the third quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 2,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CAT. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird set a $155.00 price target on Caterpillar and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. UBS Group set a $160.00 price target on Caterpillar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Barclays lowered Caterpillar from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Caterpillar to $166.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.55.

In related news, insider Lange Bob De purchased 1,080 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $115.58 per share, for a total transaction of $124,826.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,307,209.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 35,051 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.18, for a total value of $5,404,163.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,519,312.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAT opened at $124.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.48. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.06 and a 1 year high of $173.24.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $13.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.28 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 44.13% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 22nd were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 19th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives for construction, resource, and energy and transportation industries. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact truck and multi-terrain loaders, forestry excavators, feller bunchers, harvesters, knuckleboom loaders, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skidders, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, track-type loaders, wheel excavators, and track-type tractors.

