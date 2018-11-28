Montan Mining (MNY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.03

Montan Mining Corp (CVE:MNY) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 58000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

About Montan Mining (CVE:MNY)

Montan Mining Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and processing of gold mineral properties. It holds an option and permits to operate the Rey Salomon gold mine that comprises four concessions covering an area of 1,172 hectares located in the department of Arequipa, Province of CaravelÃ­, Peru.

