Montag A & Associates Inc. Trims Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

Montag A & Associates Inc. decreased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,998 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 0.9% of Montag A & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $8,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Ballew Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 104.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 1,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth $150,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth $162,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. Finally, Avenir Corp purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 1,150 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $108.94 per share, with a total value of $125,281.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,730.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on JPM. Zacks Investment Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $130.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Wolfe Research began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $130.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.49.

JPM opened at $109.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $97.97 and a 12 month high of $119.33.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $27.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.20 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 23.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. Research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 5th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 46.58%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking, and Asset & Wealth Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, payment processing services, auto loans and leases.

