Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (MNR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.50.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MNR. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in a research report on Friday, September 7th. B. Riley raised Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $17.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th.

NYSE MNR opened at $14.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a current ratio of 5.61. Monmouth R.E. Inv. has a fifty-two week low of $13.87 and a fifty-two week high of $18.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. Monmouth R.E. Inv.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.47%.

In other Monmouth R.E. Inv. news, insider Umh Properties, Inc. acquired 9,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.39 per share, with a total value of $154,000.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 10,841 shares of company stock worth $175,002 in the last ninety days. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNR. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 26.5% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,409,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,048 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Monmouth R.E. Inv. in the third quarter worth about $17,471,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 6.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,230,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,529,000 after purchasing an additional 415,601 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in Monmouth R.E. Inv. in the third quarter worth about $5,545,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,951,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,950,000 after purchasing an additional 214,442 shares in the last quarter. 64.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. The Company specializes in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully-integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 109 properties containing a total of approximately 20.5 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 30 states.

