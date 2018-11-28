Monashee Investment Management LLC Sells 17,156 Shares of Forescout Technologies Inc (FSCT)

Monashee Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT) by 20.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,156 shares during the period. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Forescout Technologies worth $2,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Forescout Technologies by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 10,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Forescout Technologies by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 75,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Forescout Technologies by 924.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,041 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Forescout Technologies by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 3,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Forescout Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $140,000. Institutional investors own 57.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Forescout Technologies alerts:

In related news, Vice Chairman David G. Dewalt sold 50,374 shares of Forescout Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $1,300,152.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Decesare sold 10,139 shares of Forescout Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total value of $274,259.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,136,640 shares of company stock worth $41,240,283 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 36.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forescout Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Forescout Technologies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $34.00 target price on Forescout Technologies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Forescout Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on Forescout Technologies from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.40.

NASDAQ FSCT opened at $24.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion and a PE ratio of -3.14. Forescout Technologies Inc has a one year low of $21.56 and a one year high of $40.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $85.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.08 million. Forescout Technologies had a negative return on equity of 89.81% and a negative net margin of 33.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Forescout Technologies Inc will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Monashee Investment Management LLC Sells 17,156 Shares of Forescout Technologies Inc (FSCT)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/28/monashee-investment-management-llc-sells-17156-shares-of-forescout-technologies-inc-fsct.html.

Forescout Technologies Company Profile

ForeScout Technologies, Inc provides network security products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers ForeScout CounterACT agentless technology that discovers, classifies, and assesses IP-based devices; ForeScout extended modules, which represent integrations across vulnerability assessment, advanced threat detection, security incidence and event management, enterprise mobility management, endpoint protection and endpoint detection and response, next generation firewall, privileged access management, and IT systems management vendors, as well as compliance; and ForeScout CounterACT Enterprise Manager, a centralized security management solution for the control of various appliances deployed on an end-customer network, as well as maintenance and professional services.

Recommended Story: Understanding Stock Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Forescout Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forescout Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.