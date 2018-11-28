Monashee Investment Management LLC Invests $2.03 Million in Forum Merger Corp (FMCIU)

Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forum Merger Corp (NASDAQ:FMCIU) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,026,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FMCIU. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in Forum Merger during the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Gator Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Forum Merger during the third quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in Forum Merger during the third quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new position in Forum Merger during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,633,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Forum Merger during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,281,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FMCIU opened at $10.14 on Wednesday. Forum Merger Corp has a one year low of $9.95 and a one year high of $10.18.

ConvergeOne Holdings, Inc, formerly Forum Merger Corporation, is an information technology (IT) service provider of collaboration and technology solutions for large and medium enterprises. It offers collaboration, enterprise networking, data center, cloud and security solutions to its customers. It delivers these offerings across several delivery models including on-premise, and in private, hybrid, and public clouds, as well as the proprietary ConvergeOne Cloud, regardless of client’s existing infrastructure.

