Monashee Investment Management LLC Invests $1.54 Million in Cardlytics Inc (CDLX) Stock

Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 61,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 16.7% during the third quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 68.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,194,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,376 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cardlytics by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 421,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,545,000 after buying an additional 68,208 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Cardlytics by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 3,476 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardlytics in the 3rd quarter worth $1,501,000. 60.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cardlytics alerts:

NASDAQ:CDLX opened at $14.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04. Cardlytics Inc has a 12 month low of $11.10 and a 12 month high of $28.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.48. The business had revenue of $34.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.62 million. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cardlytics Inc will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Cardlytics in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Cardlytics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Cardlytics from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Cardlytics from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cardlytics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.25.

In other news, Director Polaris Venture Management Co. sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $3,756,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

WARNING: “Monashee Investment Management LLC Invests $1.54 Million in Cardlytics Inc (CDLX) Stock” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright law. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/28/monashee-investment-management-llc-invests-1-54-million-in-cardlytics-inc-cdlx-stock.html.

Cardlytics Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.