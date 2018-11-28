Monashee Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 80,000 Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc (KALV)

Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALV) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 80,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned 0.47% of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $216,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $274,000. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 203.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,205 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 10,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DRW Securities LLC grew its position in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% in the second quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 20,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KALV opened at $22.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $401.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.96 and a beta of 2.87. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $7.73 and a 12-month high of $23.97.

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, September 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.14). Kalvista Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 132.38% and a negative return on equity of 56.24%. The company had revenue of $3.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 million. Equities research analysts expect that Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kalvista Pharmaceuticals news, Director Albert Cha acquired 1,058,824 shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $18,000,008.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 38.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on KALV. BidaskClub lowered shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.25.

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

