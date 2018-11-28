Mobileiron Inc (MOBL) Shares Sold by Alambic Investment Management L.P.

Alambic Investment Management L.P. decreased its position in Mobileiron Inc (NASDAQ:MOBL) by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,535 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 238,343 shares during the period. Alambic Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Mobileiron were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Mobileiron by 4,954.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,473 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 24,969 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Mobileiron by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,625 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 19,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Mobileiron by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mobileiron by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 148,036 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 35,500 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Mobileiron by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 172,061 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 36,438 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

MOBL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mobileiron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Mobileiron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Mobileiron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.31.

Mobileiron stock opened at $4.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $482.39 million, a PE ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 2.12. Mobileiron Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $5.71.

Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $49.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.42 million. Mobileiron had a negative net margin of 23.27% and a negative return on equity of 89.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Mobileiron Inc will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

About Mobileiron

MobileIron, Inc provides a purpose-built mobile IT platform that enables enterprises to manage and secure mobile applications, content, and devices while offering their employees with device choice, privacy, and a native user experience in the United States and internationally. The company offers MobileIron platform, a government-grade security platform, which combines cloud security, unified endpoint management, secure connectivity, and threat intelligence into an integrated solution designed to protect business data in order to deliver enterprise services to users.

