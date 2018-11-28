MML Investors Services LLC Has $940,000 Holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH)

MML Investors Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 22.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,376 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the second quarter worth about $116,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the third quarter worth about $121,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the second quarter worth about $211,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the second quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1,467.6% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 5,166 shares during the last quarter.

SCHH stock opened at $41.79 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $43.51.

