MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 2,780 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (MMP)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 22.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,379 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,780 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $165,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

MMP stock opened at $59.82 on Wednesday. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $54.82 and a 12 month high of $75.82. The company has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 47.75% and a return on equity of 43.31%. The business had revenue of $638.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.9775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 6th. This is a positive change from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $3.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.54%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.62%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

In related news, insider Douglas J. May sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.69, for a total transaction of $343,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,266,770. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeff R. Selvidge sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.70, for a total transaction of $377,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,500. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

