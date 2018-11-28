MKM Partners Lowers Alphabet (GOOGL) Price Target to $1,365.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price target cut by equities researchers at MKM Partners from $1,465.00 to $1,365.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. MKM Partners’ price target points to a potential upside of 29.72% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on GOOGL. Wedbush initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,350.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,515.00 target price (up previously from $1,325.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Pivotal Research lowered their target price on Alphabet from $1,080.00 to $1,010.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on Alphabet from $1,415.00 to $1,400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $1,140.00 target price (down previously from $1,170.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,330.17.

GOOGL opened at $1,052.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 4.10. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $984.00 and a 12 month high of $1,291.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $716.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.83, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $13.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.54 by $2.52. The firm had revenue of $27.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.32 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 14.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 45.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 7.7% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 572 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.1% during the second quarter. Northstar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,263,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.0% during the second quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.8% during the second quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,769,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Warren Averett Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.7% during the second quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

