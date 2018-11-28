Mizuho Initiates Coverage on Plains GP (PAGP)

Investment analysts at Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research raised Plains GP from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Plains GP in a report on Thursday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Sunday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.64.

Shares of PAGP traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.28. 3,152,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,676,130. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74 and a beta of 1.28. Plains GP has a 52-week low of $19.38 and a 52-week high of $27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.37 billion. Plains GP had a positive return on equity of 1.43% and a negative net margin of 1.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Plains GP will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Plains GP news, Director Oscar K. Brown acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.42 per share, with a total value of $51,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,032. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Raymond acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.40 per share, for a total transaction of $585,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 245,531 shares in the company, valued at $5,745,425.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Plains GP in the 3rd quarter valued at $173,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Plains GP by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,093 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Plains GP in the 2nd quarter valued at $175,000. Linscomb & Williams Inc. bought a new position in shares of Plains GP during the 2nd quarter worth $179,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Plains GP during the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

