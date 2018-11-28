Mizuho Financial Group (MFG) Given Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 1.56

News headlines about Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Mizuho Financial Group earned a media sentiment score of 1.56 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the bank an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Separately, Citigroup began coverage on Mizuho Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

MFG opened at $3.29 on Wednesday. Mizuho Financial Group has a 1 year low of $3.22 and a 1 year high of $4.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.18.

Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and Asia/Oceania. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.

