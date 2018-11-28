Mitie Group PLC (MTO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Mitie Group PLC (LON:MTO) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 219.33 ($2.87).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MTO. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price on shares of Mitie Group in a report on Monday, November 19th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.74) target price on shares of Mitie Group in a report on Monday, November 19th. Peel Hunt upgraded Mitie Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mitie Group in a report on Friday, October 5th.

Shares of LON MTO opened at GBX 153.50 ($2.01) on Wednesday. Mitie Group has a 52-week low of GBX 147.90 ($1.93) and a 52-week high of GBX 313.50 ($4.10).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 20th will be issued a GBX 1.33 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 20th.

In other Mitie Group news, insider Roger Yates bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 150 ($1.96) per share, with a total value of £75,000 ($98,000.78).

Mitie Group Company Profile

Mitie Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers engineering services, such as technical and building maintenance services, as well as offers specialist services, such as heating, cooling, lighting, water treatment, and building controls; and security services and products, including security personnel, emergency mobile response solutions, and fire and security systems.

