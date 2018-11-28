MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH (MIND) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH (NASDAQ:MIND) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, December 5th.

MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH (NASDAQ:MIND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 5th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.08. MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH had a negative net margin of 67.30% and a negative return on equity of 39.33%. The firm had revenue of $8.35 million for the quarter.

NASDAQ:MIND opened at $3.45 on Wednesday. MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH has a 52 week low of $2.86 and a 52 week high of $4.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 65.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 12th.

About MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH

Mitcham Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides technology to the oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic and maritime security industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Marine Technology Products, and Equipment Leasing. The Marine Technology Products segment develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary products.

