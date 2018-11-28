Minto Apartment (MI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on December 14th

Minto Apartment (TSE:MI) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.034 per share on Friday, December 14th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MI shares. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Minto Apartment in a research note on Monday, September 17th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform market weight” rating on shares of Minto Apartment in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st.

