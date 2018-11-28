Milacron Holdings Corp (MCRN) Shares Bought by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Milacron Holdings Corp (NYSE:MCRN) by 10.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,968,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 471,245 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.07% of Milacron worth $100,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Milacron in the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its stake in Milacron by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 19,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 6,153 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in Milacron by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 42,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 6,920 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Milacron by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 7,465 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in Milacron by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 18,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 8,213 shares during the period.

Milacron stock opened at $13.78 on Wednesday. Milacron Holdings Corp has a one year low of $13.66 and a one year high of $22.62. The stock has a market cap of $997.82 million, a PE ratio of 8.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.28.

Milacron (NYSE:MCRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Milacron had a net margin of 3.07% and a negative return on equity of 87.32%. The company had revenue of $308.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Milacron Holdings Corp will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MCRN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Milacron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Milacron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Milacron from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

In other news, Director James Gentilcore sold 35,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total transaction of $754,664.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $732,846.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Milacron Company Profile

Milacron Holdings Corp. manufactures, distributes, and services engineered and customized systems within the plastic technology and processing industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Plastic Processing Technologies (APPT), Melt Delivery and Control Systems (MDCS), and Fluid Technologies (Fluids).

