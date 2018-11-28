Midland States Bancorp Inc (MSBI) Given Average Rating of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Midland States Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MSBI) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $33.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.69 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Midland States Bancorp an industry rank of 90 out of 257 based on the ratings given to related companies.

MSBI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th.

MSBI traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.45. 2,497 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,942. The stock has a market capitalization of $622.72 million, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Midland States Bancorp has a 12-month low of $23.27 and a 12-month high of $36.06.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $63.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.90 million. Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 9.01%. Sell-side analysts expect that Midland States Bancorp will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 19th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 16th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.22%.

In other Midland States Bancorp news, SVP Jeffrey A. Brunoehler sold 2,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total transaction of $90,388.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,011,635.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leon J. Holschbach sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total transaction of $50,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,160 shares of company stock valued at $1,023,574 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,354,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,485,000 after acquiring an additional 19,792 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 0.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,063,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 3.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 835,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,831,000 after purchasing an additional 24,101 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 0.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 473,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 29.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 445,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,306,000 after purchasing an additional 102,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.63% of the company’s stock.

Midland States Bancorp

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposits, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits.

