Methanex (MEOH) Given a $71.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) has been assigned a $71.00 target price by investment analysts at Scotiabank in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 28.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MEOH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Raymond James set a $80.00 target price on shares of Methanex and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Methanex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Methanex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, MED reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Methanex in a report on Monday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Methanex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.71.

Methanex stock traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $55.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 625,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,960. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Methanex has a one year low of $51.00 and a one year high of $83.23.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter. Methanex had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 34.25%. Analysts predict that Methanex will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in Methanex by 96.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 77,605 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,484,000 after acquiring an additional 38,105 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in Methanex by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 9,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 3,928 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Methanex by 173.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 350,291 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,753,000 after acquiring an additional 222,338 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Methanex by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 151,181 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,688,000 after acquiring an additional 16,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Methanex by 144.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 66,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,712,000 after acquiring an additional 39,400 shares during the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and sells methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases and sells methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

