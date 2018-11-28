Metadium (META) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $321,458.00

Metadium (CURRENCY:META) traded up 25.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 28th. One Metadium token can now be bought for about $0.0054 or 0.00000125 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, Bytex, Bilaxy and Coinsuper. Metadium has a market cap of $5.84 million and approximately $321,458.00 worth of Metadium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Metadium has traded down 17.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Metadium alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00009148 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00003826 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00023113 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $99.66 or 0.02305027 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00125095 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $8.53 or 0.00197331 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $397.55 or 0.09194649 BTC.

About Metadium

Metadium’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,078,857,651 tokens. The Reddit community for Metadium is /r/metadiumprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metadium’s official website is www.metadium.com . Metadium’s official Twitter account is @metadium and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metadium’s official message board is medium.com/metadium

Buying and Selling Metadium

Metadium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Coinsuper, Bytex, Kucoin and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metadium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metadium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metadium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metadium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metadium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.