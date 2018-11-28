Merck KGaA (MRK) Given a €95.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €95.00 ($110.47) price target on Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on MRK. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Merck KGaA in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €104.00 ($120.93) price objective on Merck KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Societe Generale set a €92.00 ($106.98) price objective on Merck KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Commerzbank set a €100.00 ($116.28) price objective on Merck KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays set a €70.00 ($81.40) price objective on Merck KGaA and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Merck KGaA has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €99.16 ($115.30).

Shares of MRK stock opened at €97.28 ($113.12) on Tuesday. Merck KGaA has a 1 year low of €76.60 ($89.07) and a 1 year high of €115.00 ($133.72).

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien, a science and technology company, operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. The company offers prescription medicines to treat infertility, growth hormone deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, multiple sclerosis, colorectal cancer, as well as carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

