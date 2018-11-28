Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. (MLNT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.79 Per Share

Analysts predict that Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNT) will post ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Melinta Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.02) and the highest is ($0.64). Melinta Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($1.48) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Melinta Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.72) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.19) to ($3.25). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.88) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.69) to ($0.90). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Melinta Therapeutics.

Get Melinta Therapeutics alerts:

Melinta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.55. Melinta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.68% and a negative net margin of 202.31%. The company had revenue of $34.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.24 million.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Gabelli raised Melinta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Melinta Therapeutics from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. ValuEngine raised Melinta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Melinta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Melinta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Melinta Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.75.

NASDAQ MLNT opened at $2.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.34. Melinta Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $18.20. The company has a market capitalization of $138.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.45.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its position in shares of Melinta Therapeutics by 101.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 47,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Melinta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its position in shares of Melinta Therapeutics by 411.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 64,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 52,000 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Melinta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Melinta Therapeutics by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 97,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 32,400 shares during the last quarter. 70.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Melinta Therapeutics

Melinta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various anti-infectives for the treatment of bacterial infectious diseases in North America. It offers Baxdela, an antibiotic for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI); Vabomere, a carbapenem used in treatment of gram-negative infections; Orbactiv, an antibiotic of the lipoglycopeptide class for the treatment of adult patients with ABSSSIs; and Minocin, a IV antibiotic of the tetracycline class with activity against gram-positive and gram-negative pathogens, as well as Solithromycin, a macrolide antibiotic for the treatment of CABP.

Featured Story: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Melinta Therapeutics (MLNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Melinta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melinta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.