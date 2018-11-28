Melco Resorts & Entertainment (MLCO) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $34.50 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group cut Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. TheStreet cut Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, HSBC set a $33.00 price objective on Melco Resorts & Entertainment and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Melco Resorts & Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.73.

NASDAQ:MLCO opened at $18.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.64. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 1 year low of $15.33 and a 1 year high of $32.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 5.98%. The company’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 19th will be issued a $0.1451 dividend. This is an increase from Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 16th. Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s payout ratio is presently 61.96%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,157,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 329.2% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 33,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 25,770 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 38,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 19,040 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,327,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 89.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 33,785,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,570,000 after purchasing an additional 15,930,285 shares during the last quarter. 38.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

