Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Has $578,000 Holdings in Phillips 66 (PSX)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 13.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,103,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,731,461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956,900 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 9.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,400,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,617,273,000 after buying an additional 1,188,567 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 208.6% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,625,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $183,247,000 after buying an additional 1,098,869 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 105.8% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,951,639 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $219,989,000 after buying an additional 1,003,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter valued at $89,215,000. 72.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director J Brian Ferguson purchased 21,500 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $92.31 per share, for a total transaction of $1,984,665.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $91.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.99. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $88.99 and a fifty-two week high of $123.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.60. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The business had revenue of $30.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 16th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.06%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PSX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.19.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks, delivers refined products to market, and provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, and markets natural gas liquids, exports LPG, and provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

