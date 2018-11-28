Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Buys Shares of 14,100 Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 23,014 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after buying an additional 5,606 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 351.6% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,335 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after buying an additional 18,946 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 99.5% in the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,923 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 3,453 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 70,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,659,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,494,469 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $99,053,000 after buying an additional 181,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $59.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Keysight Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $41.33 and a 12 month high of $70.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.19.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.12. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 22.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 3,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total value of $262,214.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen D. Williams sold 17,752 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total transaction of $1,014,704.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,986 shares in the company, valued at $3,257,319.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on KEYS shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.67.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Buys Shares of 14,100 Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/28/meiji-yasuda-life-insurance-co-buys-shares-of-14100-keysight-technologies-inc-keys.html.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to communications and electronics industries internationally. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments and related software, and electronic design automation (EDA) software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and laser source products, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.