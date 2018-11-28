Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Sells 875 Shares of Broadcom Inc (AVGO)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. decreased its holdings in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,293 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 875 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,548,075 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $381,949,000 after buying an additional 599,685 shares during the last quarter. Alerus Financial NA acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,763,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 128,559 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,720,000 after buying an additional 21,700 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 30,800 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,600,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 86,582 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $21,362,000 after buying an additional 38,748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Kirsten M. Spears sold 1,194 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Friday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.52, for a total transaction of $294,344.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.62, for a total transaction of $4,772,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,194 shares of company stock valued at $14,266,145. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $235.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.42. Broadcom Inc has a 52 week low of $197.46 and a 52 week high of $284.90. The company has a market capitalization of $97.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.99.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 58.18% and a return on equity of 28.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 18.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $293.00 price target on shares of Broadcom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, October 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Broadcom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Broadcom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.40.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

