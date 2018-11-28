Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Increases Holdings in Avery Dennison Corp (AVY)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVY. Zions Bancorporation acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 270.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the second quarter worth $120,000. Ronna Sue Cohen acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the third quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the third quarter worth $209,000. 83.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Avery Dennison news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 1,275 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total value of $133,556.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison stock opened at $92.94 on Wednesday. Avery Dennison Corp has a 12-month low of $86.06 and a 12-month high of $123.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.37.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.02). Avery Dennison had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 49.86%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Corp will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 4th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.60%.

AVY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital raised Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Avery Dennison from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 11th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Avery Dennison presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.25.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands. It also offers durable cast and reflective films.

